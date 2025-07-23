DNA Verified: Jagdeep Dhankhar asked to vacate his official residence immediately? Know the truth behind viral claim

Jagdeep Dhankhar surprised everyone by stepping down as vice president on Monday night, citing health reasons.

Two days after resigning as Vice President, it is being claimed that Jagdeep Dhankhar has been asked to vacate his official residence immediately. Several reports and social media users also claimed that his official residence has been sealed. Dhankhar, 74, shifted to the newly-constructed Vice President Enclave on Church Road near the Parliament House complex in April last year.

Claims that Vice President’s official residence has been sealed and former VP has been asked to vacate his residence immediately are FAKE. Hours after these claims, the central government's nodal agency's PIB Fact Check unit, termed such reports as fake.

"It is being widely claimed on social media that Vice President’s official residence has been sealed and former VP has been asked to vacate his residence immediately. These claims are Fake. Don’t fall for misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before sharing it," PIB tweeted on Wednesday.

Dhankhar surprised everyone by stepping down as vice president on Monday night, citing health reasons. He has now started packing his belongings and plans to soon move out of the Vice President's Enclave, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday, PTI reported. However, there is no government order issued to vacate his official residence. As a former vice president, he is entitled to a government bungalow.

The VP Enclave housing Vice President's residence and office was constructed under the Central Vista redevelopment plan. He stayed at the VP Enclave for nearly 15 months. "He (Dhankhar) will be offered a Type VIII bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi or another area," an Urban Development Ministry official said on Tuesday. The Type VIII bungalow is usually allotted to senior Union ministers or presidents of national parties.

