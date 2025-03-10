The airline did launch a special promotional offer where base fares were as low as Rs 11, but excluding taxes. Know full details below:

A post has gone viral which claims that Vietnamese airline, Vietjet Air, is offering flight tickets from India to Vietnam for just Rs 11 (excluding taxes) every Friday until December 2025. A X account tweeted, "Vietnamese airline Vietjet Air is offering flight tickets from India to Vietnam for as low as Rs 11 (excl taxes) every Friday until Dec 2025." Here is the LINK. Airlines offer special discounts several times, but the price of just Rs 11, that too, for a different country is doubtful. Hence, DNA investigated the claim and found it to be misleading.

Fact Check

To verify the claim, we first checked the official website of the airline company, Vietjet Air. We saw a special offer that says, "Enrich Your Flight. Let's Vietjet! Price From Just INR 11 + Taxes & Fee On Vietjet Website & App". The offer was available for booking from the 21st Feb to the 28th Feb 2025 for travelling between the 10th March to the 30th September 2025. It was a promotional scheme, with a price of Rs 11 + taxes for a one-way ticket in economy class.

We also saw a tweet from the airline’s official handle based in India. As it is a special offer, they put a caveat: book from the 21st Feb to the 28th Feb 2025 for the 10th March to the 30th September 2025. Check the tweet here:

As per the airline's website, the company offers flights from Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kochi and Ahmedabad to Ho Chi Minh City. It also offers flights from Mumbai, New Delhi and Ahmedabad to Hanoi; and Ahmedabad to Da Nang, vice versa.

Conclusion

The viral claim that Vietjet Air is offering flight tickets from India to Vietnam for just Rs 11 without tax is misleading. However, the airline did launch a special promotional offer where base fares were as low as Rs 11. But it was only available for bookings made between 21st to 28th February 2025, with a travel period from 10th March to 30th September 2025. Also, the offer was excluding the taxes. Currently, the lowest economy class ticket is available at Rs 22,356 for March 24, 2025. It includes taxes of around Rs 7000 and other fees. The final cost is the ticket cost plus taxes and other fees.

