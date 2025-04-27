The viral WhatsApp message quotes a Cabinet decision to this effect and mentions the name of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as being the prime mover of the proposal.

Days after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a WhatsApp message is doing the rounds, claiming that the central government has opened a bank account for the modernisation of the Indian Army and for the soldiers injured or killed, or martyred in a war zone. The viral message quotes a Cabinet decision to this effect and mentions the name of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as being the prime mover of the proposal. The further said the Modi government has launched the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF) for the purpose.

The government has reacted to the viral WhatsApp message, claiming it to be misleading. The government stated that the mentioned bank account is NOT for Army modernisation or weapon purchases. Rather, the fund was created to provide immediate financial assistance to the families of soldiers who have sacrificed their lives or were injured during military operations.

The Ministry of Defence has issued a warning against the misleading message. "The account details in the said message are wrong, leading to online donations getting dishonoured. People must remain cautious and not fall prey to such fraudulent messages," it said.

What is Armed Forces Battle Casualty Welfare Fund?

The central government has initiated several welfare schemes for soldiers martyred or disabled during active combat operations. In 2020, the government instituted AFBCWF, which is utilised for the grant of immediate financial assistance to the families of soldiers, sailors and airmen who lay down their lives or get grievously injured in active military operations. The Indian Army, on behalf of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, maintains the accounts for the fund. Contribution can be made directly to the account of the AFBCWF.