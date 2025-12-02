FACT CHECK: Do employees really need to work 12 hours a day under New Labour Code? Here's the truth

The labour law reforms, which came into force on 21 November 2025, merged 29 existing labour laws into four comprehensive codes to simplify labour regulations and improve workplace governance.

A video has been circulating on social media claiming that under the New Labour Code, employees will be required to work 12 hours a day, totalling 72 hours per week. The Press Information Bureau has quashed the claims, calling them 'misleading'.



The nodal agency clarified that under the "recently introduced labour code, normal working hours are capped at 8 -12 hours per day and 48 hours per week. There is flexibility of 12-hour workdays permitted for up to 4 days a week, with the remaining three days being paid holidays." "12-hour shift to include interval/spread-over. Overtime will be permitted only with the worker's consent. And, employers must pay all employees overtime wages at least twice the normal rate for any work done beyond the regular working hours," it said on X.

Fact check: Will employees be required to work 12 hours a day?

Under the new labour codes, every employee will be given appointment letters in the prescribed format specifying the details of the employee, designation, category, details of the wages, details of social security etc, the government said. The workers employed in an establishment are entitled for paid leave in a calendar year after working 180 days or more in such calendar year; earlier workers had to work for 240 days for becoming eligible for paid leave. "Reduction of eligibility from 240 to 180 days, along with flexibility in working hours, ensures enough rest and recovery, improving productivity and job satisfaction," the central government's statement read.

Under the new framework, all workers will be entitled to minimum wages, salary credit by the 7th of each month, double wages for overtime, and mandatory appointment letters. Workers will also receive free annual health check-ups, and Fixed Term Employees will become eligible for gratuity after one year of continuous service. Women workers gain expanded rights including equal pay, consent-based night-shift employment with enhanced safety measures, 26 weeks of paid maternity leave, and broader opportunities across manufacturing, mining, services and IT.



New labour code

In a major shift, gig and platform workers such as delivery partners, ride-hailing drivers and other app-based workers receive legal recognition for the first time. Aggregator platforms will contribute up to 5 per cent to a Social Security Fund, making insurance, accident compensation and other benefits portable across states.



(With inputs from agencies)