India has rejected as “fake” claims by certain social media handles that the US fighter jets used Indian airspace to launch strikes against Iran. The US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran overnight, with President Donald Trump warning of additional strikes if Iran retaliates. Read on to know more.

India on Sunday rejected as “fake” claims by certain social media handles that the US fighter jets used Indian airspace to launch strikes against Iran. The United States bombed three nuclear sites in Iran overnight, with President Donald Trump warning of additional strikes if Iran retaliates. “Several social media accounts have claimed that Indian Airspace was used by the United States to launch aircrafts against Iran during Operation #MidnightHammer. This claim is FAKE (sic),” PIB Fact Check said in a post on X.

What did PIB say?

“Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation #MidnightHammer,” said the fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau that functions under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). It further said that the US' Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine had explained the route used by US aircraft during a press briefing.

What's happening in Iran?

In a nighttime operation, the US attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran, located in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan regions. US officials said the attacks have "devastated" Iran's nuclear programme. This marks the US' direct involvement in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, which erupted after the Jewish-majority nation launched a surprise attack on the Islamic Republic. Since the attacks began, over 400 people have been killed in Iran, while at least two dozens have died in Israel. But human rights groups say the death toll could be higher than officially reported.