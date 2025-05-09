The Press Information Bureau of the central government has debunked claims of an explosion at the Hazira Port in Surat, Gujarat. In a post on the social media platform X, the agency said the video was from July 2021 and showed the explosion of an oil tanker.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the central government has debunked claims of an explosion at the Hazira Port in Surat, Gujarat. In a post on the social media platform X, the agency said the video was from July 2021 and showed the explosion of an oil tanker. The PIB has also urged the public not to share the misleading video.

"This video is widely circulating on social media with a claim that Hazira Port in Gujarat has been attacked. This is an unrelated video confirmed to depict an oil tanker explosion. The video is dated July 7, 2021. Do not share this video," the PIB wrote in its post.

The video is part of a barrage of misleading videos and fake news pieces being circulated on various social media platforms amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan.

A military conflict has erupted between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, wherein at least 26 people -- most of them tourists from across India -- were gunned down in the scenic Kashmir town. In the early hours of Wednesday, India launched coordinated missile strikes on nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saying that 100 terrorists were killed in the attack. New Delhi says the April 22 attack was planned and executed by terrorists associated with groups based out of the neighbouring country.