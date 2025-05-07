According to PIB, the viral video does not depict any military strike on Indian soil.

The Indian Armed Forces successfully carried out a precision strike on nine terror targets in a coordinated operation. These included four targets in Pakistan: Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five targets in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Special precision munitions were employed to ensure the effectiveness of the operation, according to sources cited by ANI.

Some pro-Pakistan sources have circulated false claims suggesting that the Pakistan Air Force conducted successful strikes on an Indian Brigade Headquarters and the Srinagar airbase in Jammu and Kashmir. These allegations were widely shared online.

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit (PIB Fact Check) has thoroughly debunked these claims:

- The viral video cited as evidence shows no military strike on Indian soil.

- The visuals in the video are from sectarian clashes that occurred in 2024 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, and are unrelated to Indian military installations or any recent events.

This clarification exposes the baseless nature of the allegations and reaffirms the integrity of India’s defence infrastructure.



Authorities have cautioned the public against sending or disseminating unconfirmed recordings and statements, particularly amid delicate national security situations. The Indian government has emphasised that it is crucial to rely only on official government sources for verified updates and is still looking for misinformation on internet platforms.

In addition to being careless, the dissemination of such false information can also cause public anxiety and confusion, particularly when there is military action and strong emotions.