FACT CHECK: Can you get infected with COVID-19 after vaccination? This is what government says

The second wave of Covid-19 in the country has proved far more dangerous than the first wave. Some people are being vaccinated against Covid-19 in India. The third phase of India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive has also begun. For those above the age of 18 years are also eligible for the vaccine. The government is ensuring that the maximum number of people take the coronavirus vaccine. But can people get infected with COVID-19 even after they are vaccinated? The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Government of India took to Twitter on Saturday to clarify this question.

According to the government, people can get infected with Covid-19 even after getting inoculated. The vaccine will not allow the virus to further replicate and it will not allow the disease to become more severe. But during that time, your RT-PCR test can be positive and you may be infectious to others so it’s important to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour even after vaccination.

Can you get #COVID19 even after vaccination? Vaccine will not allow the virus to further replicate and it will not allow the disease to become more severe.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/xSuwabIu0j — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 8, 2021

PIB said “Vaccination is crucial to prevent Covid-19. Only 0.3%- 0.4% of the people have contracted after vaccination and even then they have had mild symptoms.”

World Health Organisation (WHO) wrote in a feature on side effects of Covid-19, “There have been concerns about COVID-19 vaccines making people sick with COVID-19. But none of the approved vaccines contain the live virus that causes COVID-19, which means that COVID-19 vaccines cannot make you sick with COVID-19.”

After vaccination, it usually takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. “So it’s possible a person could be infected with SARS-CoV-2 just before or after vaccination and still get sick with COVID-19. This is because the vaccine has not yet had enough time to provide protection,” the WHO said.