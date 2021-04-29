FACT CHECK: Armed forces have set up 1000-bed COVID-19 care hospital in Mumbai? Here's what Defence PRO said

A message is doing the rounds on social media claiming that the armed forces have set up a 1000-bed COVID-19 care hospital near Mumbai airport. However, the PRO Defence Mumbai shared the screenshot of the message in a tweet and said that the claims have 'no basis and is FAKE news'.

"There is a message circulating on social media that a 1000 bedded #COVID19 care hospital by Indian Armed Forces has been established near Airport terminal T1 at #Mumbai. This has no basis and is FAKE news," Defence Ministry's Mumbai PRO said in a tweet from its official account.

The 'fake' message reads - "This is to inform you that from today onward 1000 beds facility is initiated by Armed forces w.e.f 0800 hrs today for admission of all confirmed corona patients who need immediate hospitalisation. This state-of-the-art 1000-bedded COVID care hospital is very close to domestic airport T1. This facility is meant to extend a helping hand to all civilian brethren and ex-servicemen. Everything is FREE (sic)."

The message also claims that the patients will be provided critical care by specialists, pulmonologists, doctors and nursing officers. However, the source of the message is yet unknown and the fake message shouldn't be circulated and the spreading of misinformation should be prevented.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases and 3,645 deaths on Thursday (April 29), taking the country's tally to 1,83,76,524. As many as 2,69,507 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. A total of 1,50,86,878 recoveries have been reported so far. The total death toll stands at 2,04,832 with 30,84,814 active cases. A total of 15,00,20,648 people have been vaccinated so far.