Facing sword on membership, Azam Khan tenders apology

Facing the sword of suspension from Lok Sabha membership, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan finally came to terms on Monday and tendered his apology to BJP member Rama Devi for using unsavoury language when she was conducting the proceedings of the House from Speaker's chair.

Khan's tricks to wriggle out of the controversy for his unsavoury comments ended on Monday morning when Speaker Om Birla called him to his chamber to convey the seriousness of the matter before the House met to start the day's proceedings. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also went with Azam khan to sort out the matter where Rama Devi was also present. As soon as the house started and the opposition could take up the issue of a car accident involving Unnao rape survivor, the treasury benches, having a superior strength, created ruckus seeking Khan's suspension.

Khan then got up to tender his apology. "I did not have any wrong feelings towards the Chair. The whole House is aware of my conduct. Despite all this, if the Chair thinks my statements were derogatory, I apologise," he said.

A HABITUAL OFFENDER, SAYS RAMA DEVI “It’s his habit to speak such things even outside Parliament. I am a senior MP... he can’t say what he feels like... I haven’t come here as MP to listen to such words,” said Rama Devi

She also lashed out at Akhilesh Yadav, who stood up to support Khan, and asked him why he was acting as the ‘mouthpiece’ of the leader under fire

His apology, however, again triggered uproar in the House during the Zero Hour. Rama Devi at first refused to take it but then said she did not hear it. Speaker Birla asked Khan to repeat it which he readily accepted and again tendered the same apology.

Birla finally accepted Khan's apology and asked him not to repeat it. "Azam Khan has tendered an apology and all members must maintain decorum so that no such incident takes place in future," he told the members.

Several women members across party lines had ridiculed the Rampur MP for his objectionable remarks.

Union Minister Smriti Irani termed Khan's remarks a blot on all legislators. "If such remarks were made against a woman outside, then she would have sought police protection, and even got it…We cannot stay quiet and watch," she said on Friday.