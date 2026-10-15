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Facing sexual harassment charges, Delhi Police books victim under SC/ST Act

Delhi ACP Vivek Bhagat has filed an FIR against a woman journalist and two others, alleging public humiliation, casteist remarks and obstruction of his duty during a protest at Jantar Mantar.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 09:32 AM IST

Facing sexual harassment charges, Delhi Police books victim under SC/ST Act
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Delhi Police have registered an FIR against a woman journalist and two others following a complaint by ACP Vivek Bhagat, who alleged that he was subjected to public humiliation and casteist slurs while performing his duties during a protest.

The FIR, registered on Tuesday invokes Sections 221, 356(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Bhagat alleges casteist remarks during protest

According to the FIR, Bhagat was deployed near Buta Singh Round About at around 2:30 pm on October 3 to enforce prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS and ask protesters to disperse. Bhagat claimed that he and a constable accompanying him heard the journalist speaking with several people, including her colleague Gajender Singh, and allegedly referring to him by his name and caste.

The ACP alleged that offensive remarks were made publicly and described them as “clearly a casteist remark intended to humiliate me”.

He said he did not respond at the time and continued carrying out his official duties.

ACP accuses journalist, colleagues of obstructing duty

Bhagat further alleged that around 3 pm, while he was creating a clear passage for a bus carrying detainees, the journalist confronted him. According to his complaint, she and her colleagues, including Gajender Singh, repeatedly confronted him and accused him of touching her inappropriately.

The officer claimed that the confrontation happened five to six times and obstructed him while he was carrying out his official responsibilities.

Bhagat stated in the FIR: “Thereafter, at around 3:00pm while I was creating clear pass for the bus full of detainees, I turned back and saw [the female journalist] who started alleging sexual assault on her by me. She along with her colleagues/friends including Gajender Singh ambushed me 5-6 times asking me how dare I touch her inappropriately. All this resulted in voluntary obstruction of my official duty,”

Journalist had earlier accused ACP of sexual assault

The FIR follows an earlier complaint by the woman journalist against Bhagat. The journalist had alleged that she was recording the detention of a Left activist during the October 3 protest when the ACP allegedly touched her inappropriately and pushed her.

Bhagat denied the allegations.

Her complaint was subsequently forwarded by the police to the Crime Branch for an “impartial inquiry”. There has been no reported update on that inquiry so far.

ACP promotion put on hold

The latest FIR also comes days after Bhagat was among 11 officers promoted by the Delhi Police. However, the promotion decision was later kept in abeyance following Bhagat's request.

The controversy over the alleged incident has continued amid heightened tensions surrounding protests and police action in Delhi.

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