Facebook India head says people in key positions are anti-BJP: Sources

Headlines

Meet highest paid employee of Reliance, relative of Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

Jammu-Kashmir: Day 2 of intense encounter in Rajouri, heavy firing as police corners terrorist group

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

Suniel Shetty talks about Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'he achieved so much in life and then...'

This superstar's career got ruined due to one B-grade film, never got married, can you recognize this actress?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'I am feeling lunar gravity:' Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit | ISRO

Meet highest paid employee of Reliance, relative of Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

8 most populated countries in the world

Deadly Beauties: 10 Most poisonous snakes in India

Virat Kohli to Alia Bhatt: Mind-boggling Instagram fees charged by Indian celebs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

'I am feeling lunar gravity:' Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit | ISRO

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Suniel Shetty talks about Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'he achieved so much in life and then...'

Disha Patani admits Aleksandar Ilic as her boyfriend, fans react: Watch

Bipasha Basu reveals her daughter Devi was born with two holes in her heart, underwent surgery in her third month

HomeIndia

India

Facebook India head says people in key positions are anti-BJP: Sources

The sources claim that discussions with Facebook representatives could not be finished on Wednesday

article-main
Latest News

Ravinder Kumar

Updated: Sep 03, 2020, 08:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Days after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote to social media giant Facebook alleging bias against the ruling party BJP and the right-wing in general, Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan was on Wednesday admitted in front of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology that people at key positions in Facebook India office are anti-BJP, according to sources.

Sources close to Zee News have said that the meeting was attended by 11 members of the BJP-led ruling coalition, and 6 opposition members. The ruling coalition clearly overshadowed the opposition in the parliamentary committee.

However, the sources claim that discussions with Facebook representatives could not be finished on Wednesday, and therefore members of the committee suggested a meeting again on September 10. But, a consensus could not be reached as some members opposed it on the grounds that the committee was to be reorganized.

The committee called the Facebook representatives to hear their opinion on the "subject of safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space."

The controversy came to the fore after Tharoor wanted to know about Facebook's stand about a report published in the Wall Street Journal claiming that the social media platform failed to apply its hate-speech rules to some BJP politicians. Therefore, he wanted the Facebook representatives to testify before a parliamentary committee.

Tharoor's action has irked certain BJP leaders. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey sought Tharoor's removal as chairman of the committee, adding that he was using the committee to further his and his party's political agenda.  

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Uttarakhand flash flood: 4 drown, 15 people go missing on way to Kedarnath

Viral wedding dance video: Bhabhi's epic dance to 'Lo Chali Main' steals the show, watch

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone was 'laughing, crying, clapping, whistling' while watching RRKPK

Anushka Sharma gets brutally trolled for 'weird, deflated face' in photo with Virat Kohli, fans call it creepy

IRCTC's Shimla Manali package under Rs 25,000 for 7 nights and 8 days; details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE