Face shield, gown, mask: Cabin crew members to don new attire post lockdown restrictions

The cabin crew members of Indian airlines will don a completely new attire after flights resume operations amidst the coronavirus pandemic. They will be wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) like face shields, gowns, and masks on commercial passenger flights, according to industry sources.

All commercial passenger flights were suspended since March 25 to contain the spread of the virus.

Keeping in mind the safety of the cabin crew members, Airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, and AirAsia India will be providing the requisite safety kits to protect oneself from contracting the virus.

According to news agency PTI, the attire will comprise of a red-colored full-body suit consisting of a face shield and a face mask.

"While AirAsia India will have face shields, masks, gowns, aprons and gloves as a part of their PPE attire for cabin crew members, Vistara would have a lap gown, face mask and face shield as the new dress code," PTI qouted an industry source as saying.

IndiGo's crew member will have to wear a surgical mask, gloves, face shields along with a gown or a bodysuit, the source added.

Currently, all commercial flights are suspended except for cargo and repatriation flights conducted by Air India to bring back stranded Indians abroad.

The government planned 64 flights in the first phase of Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate nearly 15,000 stranded Indian citizens in the first week starting May 7.

The government announced the second phase of the mission on Tuesday. 149 flights to 31 countries are planned from May 16-22 in the second phase.

Each and every function in this massive air evacuation mission strictly adhere to the safety and hygiene protocol laid down by the Government and DGCA. MoCA, AAI and Air India leave no stone unturned to prioritize the safety of passengers, the crew and ground handling staff in these sensitive medical evacuation missions.

Extensive and meticulous safety arrangements are made in accordance with government guidelines.