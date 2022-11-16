Face masks no longer compulsory during air travel, government withdraws Covid-19 guideline | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

The civil aviation ministry stated on Wednesday that although wearing a mask is not required while flying, it is strongly recommended given the decline in coronavirus cases. Until recently, wearing a mask or facial cover while flying was required.

The ministry stated that the most recent decision was made in accordance with the government's policy of a scaled strategy to COVID-19 management response in a statement to the scheduled airlines. "... The in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers," the communication said.

Additionally, it stated that any detailed mention of a fine or other sanction was not required to be made during in-flight announcements. According to the most recent official data, the number of active coronavirus cases in the nation represented only 0.02 percent of all infections, and the recovery rate improved to 98.79 percent. 4,41,28,580 persons have recovered from the illness, and the case fatality rate has been reported at 1.19 percent.

READ | Who is Uday Kotak, the billionaire CEO and sitar player who asked his son Jay Kotak to prove merit

(With inputs from PTI)