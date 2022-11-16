Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Face masks no longer compulsory during air travel, government withdraws Covid-19 guideline

Face mask was mandatory, until recently, on flight as per the government's order.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 06:05 PM IST

Face masks no longer compulsory during air travel, government withdraws Covid-19 guideline
Face masks no longer compulsory during air travel, government withdraws Covid-19 guideline | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

The civil aviation ministry stated on Wednesday that although wearing a mask is not required while flying, it is strongly recommended given the decline in coronavirus cases. Until recently, wearing a mask or facial cover while flying was required.

The ministry stated that the most recent decision was made in accordance with the government's policy of a scaled strategy to COVID-19 management response in a statement to the scheduled airlines. "... The in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers," the communication said.

Additionally, it stated that any detailed mention of a fine or other sanction was not required to be made during in-flight announcements. According to the most recent official data, the number of active coronavirus cases in the nation represented only 0.02 percent of all infections, and the recovery rate improved to 98.79 percent. 4,41,28,580 persons have recovered from the illness, and the case fatality rate has been reported at 1.19 percent.

 

READ | Who is Uday Kotak, the billionaire CEO and sitar player who asked his son Jay Kotak to prove merit

 

(With inputs from PTI)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
No Shave November: These Bollywood actors' looks will inspire you to grow beard this month
Inside Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's luxurious house featuring classy interiors
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Heart diseases: Check these 5 foods that help you control cholesterol
Did bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar trigger divorce between Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET Round 2 counselling schedule OUT at kea.kar.nic.in: Important dates, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.