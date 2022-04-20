Face masks mandatory in THESE cities, take a look before stepping out

(Image Source: IANS)

Amid steep surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, several states and UTs have made wearing face masks mandatory. This is done to break the chain of the virus transmission and warned the violators of stringent action, including hefty fines.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that it will make the wearing of face masks mandatory in seven towns of the state which include the state capital Lucknow as well. UP government has made use of masks mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Lucknow.

"In view of an increase in Covid cases, wearing face masks in public places is mandatory in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Lucknow," Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Besides, the Haryana and Chandigarh administration also made it compulsory to wear face masks in public places to contain the spread of the infection. The Haryana government on Monday made the wearing of a face mask mandatory in four districts falling in the National Capital region. This includes Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

Delhi mask mandate likely to return

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) officials are slated to meet today to review the Covid situation in the city and discuss on mask mandate, as well as hybrid mode of education for schools, could be discussed in the meet. DDMA is reportedly planning to reconsider its earlier decision to lift the fine on not wearing face masks in public places.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, and senior officers of the departments concerned are expected to attend the crucial meeting.

Covid-19 cases surge in Delhi-NCR

Delhi has been witnessing a sharp increase in new infections with the positivity rate registering a nearly three-fold rise between April 11 to April 18. On April 11, the positivity rate stood at 2.70% which jumped to 3.95% on April 15, followed by 5.33% on April 16 and 7.72% on April 18, the government data showed.

Why there is sudden rise in cases?

Experts believe that the removal of Covid-19 restrictions, including face mask mandate, schools reopening for offline classes, increased socialising and economic activity may be driving the spike in Delhi and the National Capital region, and some other pockets.