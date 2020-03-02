Eyeing upcoming elections, TMC launches mass outreach programme 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata'

In anticipation of the upcoming municipal polls and the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a public outreach programme called 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata'.

Under the programme, TMC workers would spread across the state to highlight the work done by the Mamata, and encourage people to vote for her by portraying her as a figure of development, and communal harmony, sources in the party said.

The first phase of the programme will be for 75 days.

It is to be noted that the party's programme comes after West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) adopted a new strategy - 'Ar Noy Annyay (No More Injustice)' - to chart the saffron camp's course ahead of the civic polls. According to sources, the state BJP unit is looking to mobilise popular support with the help of meetings, marches, protest songs, and poems. Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugrated the he 'Ar Noy Annyay' strategy at a gathering at Kolkata's Shahid Minar on March 1.

Sources in the saffron camp inform that the unique strategy is in line with West Bengal's longstanding tradition of anti-establishment movements through protest songs and poetry. The 'Ar Noy Annyay' campaign will be spread across districts to raise awareness among the people regarding Trinamool's malpractices, injustices, and dilapidated municipal structure.

It must be noted that the West Bengal government previously launched the 'Didi Ke Bolo' initiative last year to increase grassroots connect of the party. It launched a helpline number, and a website to help the people of the state to get a platform for lodging complaints directly with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee The initiative was inaugurated on July 29 by the TMC after a suggestion by political strategist Prashant Kishore, who was appointed after the party had faced a grave challenge from the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

West Bengal remains a hotbed of political conflict between the TMC and the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections. In the elections, the saffron party performed in the rural areas as well as in mofussils and small towns. However, the TMC still dominates Kolkata and the suburban areas. According to sources, BJP is worried about its influence not reaching the urban areas and this could be a cause of concern since the civic polls take place in these areas.