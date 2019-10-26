Trending#

Eyeing Guinness world record, Yogi govt to light 5.51 lakh diyas on 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya today

The earthen lamps will be lit at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya today.


Updated: Oct 26, 2019, 10:15 AM IST

The Yogi Adityanath government is eyeing a Guinness world record by illuminating 5.51 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) at the annual Diwali event 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya on Saturday.

The earthen lamps will be lit at Saryu Ghat.

As part of the Diwali celebrations, a tableau procession of Lord Rama will be carried out. The procession will witness the participation of artists from various countries. It will commence from Saket College and will end on Ramkatha Park.

Apart from this, several other cultural programmes will take place at the annual Diwali Deepotsav.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government will also launch schemes worth Rs 226 crore on the occasion.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Deputy Speaker of Republic of Fiji Veena Bhatnagar, other officials will be present during the event.

