Eyeing 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP deploys three Union ministers in West Bengal to take on Mamata Banerjee

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Jyotiraditya Scindia

In its bid to better or at least repeat its performance of 2019 Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, the BJP has tasked at least three Union ministers to focus on the TMC-ruled state, reported Times of India.

According to the report, the party’s top leadership has deployed Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia in the state where it won 18 out of 42 Parliamentary seats in 2019.

Amid the BJP losing grip in the state and Mamata Banerjee’s party registering a landslide victory in the 2021 Assembly polls for a third straight time, the ministers have already started taking stock of the issues faced by the party’s state unit.

Times of India quoted party sources saying that after former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar having moved out of the state to become the Vice-President, the party now aims at mounting pressure on on the TMC government through various channels.

Pradhan, who is known to have a good working relationship with party’s leader of opposition in state Suvendu Adhikari, has been given the charge to supervise all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Meanwhile, Irani is likely to be deployed on seats where women voters are a dominant factor and had voted in a big way for Banerjee in 2021 Assembly polls.

Earlier this week, Adhikari had claimed that the TMC government will "cease to exist" by December, and assembly elections will be held in the state along with the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

"Wait for a few months, this government will cease to be in power in West Bengal. Mark my words, by December this year, TMC will not be in power in West Bengal. The assembly poll and parliamentary elections will be held simultaneously in 2024 in West Bengal," the BJP leader claimed.

Over the last few months, Adhikari has repeatedly claimed that there would be a Maharashtra-like situation in the opposition-ruled states of Jharkhand, Rajasthan and West Bengal.