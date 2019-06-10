Eye on polls, Haryana government to fill 20,000 vacancies in 100 days

With an eye on the Assembly polls, which are scheduled for October, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the government would start the recruitment process for more than 20,000 government jobs in the next three months.

The recruitment drive will aim to fill 20,000 posts lying vacant in various departments, such as police and education.

Khattar said that to strengthen law and order in the state, as many as 5,000 new recruitments will be made in the Police force, and to fill the Group D vacant posts, candidates who were selected in the previous list would be given first preference.

Khattar said that the education level in the government schools and colleges would also be improved. Government school structures will also be upgraded and the capacity of teachers would be increased in the next 100 days, he added.

He also said that there is an increase in enrollment of MBBS student in the state. In 2014, 700 students were enrolled, which has now increased to 1,450.

He assured that the government would also take measures where more than 2,000 students are enrolled in the state every year.