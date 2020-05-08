'Extremely anguished': PM Modi, Amit Shah express grief over migrants' death in Aurangabad rail accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences over the death of 16 migrant labourers who were crushed by a goods train at Aurangabad's Karmad in Maharashtra on this day. The group was sleeping on the railway tracks when the incident took place.

Modi took to his official handle on Twitter and wrote that he was "extremely anguished" by the loss of lives due to the rail accident.

"Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided," the Prime Minister tweeted on the microblogging social networking site.

Other politicians, too, joined in soon in expressing their sympathies at the loss of the migrant workers' lives.

"Pained beyond words at the loss of lives due to a rail accident in Maharashtra. I have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, concerned authorities in the central govt and railway administration to ensure all possible assistance. My condolences with the bereaved families," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

"The Rail accident in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district is extremely tragic and unfortunate. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident.I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," wrote Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have both announced Rs 5 lakh compensations on part of the respective state governments to the families of each of those labourers killed in the accident.

A police official told a news agency that the migrant workers were returning to their native place in Madhya Pradesh. They were walking along the railway tracks, and after a while slept on the railway tracks due to tiredness, he added.

"At around 5:15 AM, a freight train ran over some people which lead to the death of 16 labourers. We are looking into the matter.," Mokshada Patil, SP Aurangabad stated.

"A group of 4 people sat away from the track and survived but they are in shock," he added.

"During early hrs today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section. Injured taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital," Indian Railways stated in a statement.

The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital.