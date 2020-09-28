Extradition of Kim Davy discussed in India-Denmark virtual summit

In 2012, India decided to scale down ties with Denmark after a lower court in the country refused extradition of Kim Davy and govt refused to go for a further appeal.

India raised the issue of extradition of Kim Davy or Niels Holck with Denmark during the India-Denmark virtual summit between the two Prime Ministers on Monday. Kim Davy was the key conspirator of 1995 arms drop in Purulia district of West Bengal.

Joint Secretary (Central Europe) Neeta Bhushan in the ministry of external affairs in response to WION question said, "it was agreed concerned officials from both sides will be in touch with each other. Both sides will work for the early resolution of the issue."

In 2012, India decided to scale down ties with Denmark after a lower court in the country refused extradition of Kim Davy and govt refused to go for a further appeal.

In 2018, speaking to WION in Stockholm the then PM of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen said, "These issues.. we deal in the legal track. When I was PM in 2011, my minister of Justice took the decision to extradite him. But it was rejected by our courts. But now our director of general prosecution is looking into this. On political tract we will restart joint commission."

Denmark's Ministry of Justice in 2016 through the ministry of foreign affairs of Denmark formal request for extradition of Kim Davy.