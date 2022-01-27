Search icon
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tests positive for Covid-19

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar took part in a virtual event along with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 27, 2022, 07:28 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He urged all those who have come in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions. Earlier in the day, Jaishankar took part in a virtual event along with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

 

 

"Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions," Jaishankar tweeted.

