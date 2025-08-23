Jaishankar responds to speculation India, China getting closer due to US tariffs: 'There are different...'

Jaishankar's comments come amid speculation that India and China are cozying up due to the US' trade pressure on both the countries. Earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited New Delhi and held several key meetings, including with Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar rejected speculation that ongoing diplomatic efforts between India and China are driven by the United States' trade actions, including President Donald Trump's tariffs. Speaking at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, Jaishankar on Saturday said it would be a "mistaken analysis" to view India-China ties in direct relation to developments with the US. The EAM added that improvements in relations between New Delhi and Beijing were part of a longer and evolving process, and could not be reduced one-off responses to specific global events.

What did Jaishankar say on speculation over India-China ties?

EAM Jaishankar said at the event: "What I want you to understand is it’s not black and white. It’s not that something has happened with America, so therefore, immediately, something has happened with China. There are different timelines of different lengths on different problems" He added, "I think it would be a mistaken analysis to try and crunch everything and make it into an integrated response to a very specific situation...That’s not the reality."

Have India-China relations been improving lately?

Jaishankar's comments come amid speculation that India and China are cozying up due to US' trade pressure on both the nations. Earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited New Delhi and held several key meetings, including with Indian counterpart Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit China later this month -- his first visit to the country in seven years. India and China have also recently announced several positive measures, including resumption of direct flights between the countries.

How are India and China's trade situation with the US?

Both India and China have been engaged in a trade standoff with the US. New Delhi currently faces a sweeping 50 percent tariff on exporting goods to America, of which 25 percent was levied for importing Russian energy. Meanwhile, China has been holding trade negotiations with the US, with a truce deadline set for November. Jaishankar on Saturday slammed US tariffs on India over importing Russian oil. "The same criticism leveled at India for purchasing Russian energy had not been applied to larger importers, such as China and European nations."

How much tariff has the US levied on India?

The US has levied a hefty 50 percent tariff on Indian goods.

When will PM Modi visit China?

PM Modi is scheduled to visit China later this month, marking his first visit to the country in seven years.

How is China-US trade situation?

Chin and the US have been involved in trade negotiations for several months, with a truce deadline set for mid-November.