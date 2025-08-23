Jaishankar responds to speculation India, China getting closer due to US tariffs: 'There are different...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Meet Lucky Bisht, former RAW agent and bodyguard of PM Modi, now makes acting debut with...

'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack

From Shaitaan to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 5 films that explore dark world of black magic

Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions alerts public of fake audition calls, issues statement: 'We would like to declare...'

'Love the energy': Bengaluru woman turns her love for driving into reality by becoming auto-rickshaw driver, WATCH

'Jab tak khelunga...': RCB's Swastik Chikara reveals Virat Kohli's bold declaration on his remaining career

Baazigar, Partner, Sarkar, more: 5 Bollywood movies that were inspired by Hollywood classics

Days after Asia Cup squad announcement, Shubman Gill falls ill; to miss BCCI's major tournament

Five including Indians killed as New York tour bus falls into ditch, probe underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Star kids to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Meet Lucky Bisht, former RAW agent and bodyguard of PM Modi, now makes acting debut with...

Meet Lucky Bisht, PM Modi's ex-bodyguard, makes acting debut with...

'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack

Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeIndia

INDIA

Jaishankar responds to speculation India, China getting closer due to US tariffs: 'There are different...'

Jaishankar's comments come amid speculation that India and China are cozying up due to the US' trade pressure on both the countries. Earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited New Delhi and held several key meetings, including with Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 04:20 PM IST

Jaishankar responds to speculation India, China getting closer due to US tariffs: 'There are different...'
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar rejected speculation that ongoing diplomatic efforts between India and China are driven by the United States' trade actions, including President Donald Trump's tariffs. Speaking at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, Jaishankar on Saturday said it would be a "mistaken analysis" to view India-China ties in direct relation to developments with the US. The EAM added that improvements in relations between New Delhi and Beijing were part of a longer and evolving process, and could not be reduced one-off responses to specific global events.

    What did Jaishankar say on speculation over India-China ties?

    EAM Jaishankar said at the event: "What I want you to understand is it’s not black and white. It’s not that something has happened with America, so therefore, immediately, something has happened with China. There are different timelines of different lengths on different problems" He added, "I think it would be a mistaken analysis to try and crunch everything and make it into an integrated response to a very specific situation...That’s not the reality."

    Have India-China relations been improving lately?

    Jaishankar's comments come amid speculation that India and China are cozying up due to US' trade pressure on both the nations. Earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited New Delhi and held several key meetings, including with Indian counterpart Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit China later this month -- his first visit to the country in seven years. India and China have also recently announced several positive measures, including resumption of direct flights between the countries. 

    How are India and China's trade situation with the US?

    Both India and China have been engaged in a trade standoff with the US. New Delhi currently faces a sweeping 50 percent tariff on exporting goods to America, of which 25 percent was levied for importing Russian energy. Meanwhile, China has been holding trade negotiations with the US, with a truce deadline set for November. Jaishankar on Saturday slammed US tariffs on India over importing Russian oil. "The same criticism leveled at India for purchasing Russian energy had not been applied to larger importers, such as China and European nations."

    How much tariff has the US levied on India?
    The US has levied a hefty 50 percent tariff on Indian goods.

    When will PM Modi visit China?
    PM Modi is scheduled to visit China later this month, marking his first visit to the country in seven years.

    How is China-US trade situation?
    Chin and the US have been involved in trade negotiations for several months, with a truce deadline set for mid-November.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music: IU, Suzy, Cha Eun-woo, more
    7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music
    Israel's Netanyahu to approve military takeover of Gaza, orders immediate talks to 'release all hostages'
    Netanyahu to approve military takeover of Gaza, orders immediate talks to...
    Overeating Protein? 5 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore
    Overeating Protein? 5 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore
    Good News: Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway, check routes, travel time and other details
    Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway
    On National Space Day, ISRO chief V Narayanan's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4
    On National Space Day, ISRO chief's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
    5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE