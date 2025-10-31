FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Unacceptable': United Nations urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to continuing...'

Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally and happily engaged'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees major drop in his net worth due to...; falls to fifth place on...

Who was Tejpal Singh? 25-year-old Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab's Ludhiana

BJP MP Ravi Kishan files complaint after receiving death threats, abusive phone calls, caller gives BIG warning

JD Vance fires back at allegations of being ‘insensitive’ towards wife Usha’s religion, says, ‘My wife is the most...’

Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal

Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues goes viral after Women's World Cup semifinal heroics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Unacceptable': United Nations urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats

UN urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to continuing...'

EAM Jaishankar's BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to...'

Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally and happily engaged'

Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally an

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to continuing...'

Jaishankar celebrated the National Day of the United Kingdom at an event in New Delhi, highlighting the evolving ties between the two nations. He noted that the relationship has evolved from a complex historical association to a dynamic and forward-looking partnership.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 11:50 PM IST

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to continuing...'
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called 2025 an exceptional year for the India-UK partnership. Jaishankar said he looked forward to continuing the dynamics of the partnership. In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to join UK National Day celebrations UK Embassy in New Delhi. 2025 was an exceptional year for the India-UK cooperation. Look forward to continuing the momentum of our dynamic and forward - looking partnership."

Jaishankar celebrated the National Day of the United Kingdom at an event in New Delhi, highlighting the evolving ties between the two nations. He noted that the relationship has evolved from a complex historical association to a dynamic and forward-looking partnership. In the event at the UK Embassy in New Delhi, he mentioned the historic Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (ECTA) signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK three months ago. He also highlighted the largest-ever trade delegation from the UK, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, which visited Mumbai.

"It is my great pleasure to join the celebration of National Day of the United Kingdom... Over the years, our ties have evolved from a complicated historic association to a dynamic and forward-looking partnership. This year has been an exceptional year for our modern relationship. We welcomed PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai, accompanied by the largest every trade delegation from the UK. PM Modi himself visited the UK 3 months ago, when the historic comprehensive economic and trade agreement was signed. During that visit, he also adopted Vision 2035, to guide our ties across 5 pillars - growth, technology and innovation; defence and security; climate change and clean energy; education," said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar welcomed the approval of nine leading UK universities to establish campuses in India, marking a significant development in education cooperation. "We also adopted a defence industrial roadmap for the first time... The High Commissioner mentioned that this is a development of significance that 9 leading UK Universities have received approval to establish campuses in India...," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Unacceptable': United Nations urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats
UN urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats
EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to continuing...'
EAM Jaishankar's BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to...'
Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally and happily engaged'
Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally an
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees major drop in his net worth due to...; falls to fifth place on...
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees major drop in his net worth due to...; falls to fi
Who was Tejpal Singh? 25-year-old Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab's Ludhiana
Who was Tejpal Singh? 25-year-old Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE