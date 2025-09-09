S Jaishankar issues BIG statement amid Donald Trump's tariffs: 'India strongly believes...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
S Jaishankar's comments come at a time the Trump administration has levied tariffs on countries around the world. India faces a sweeping 50 percent tariff, partly for doing business with Russia amid its yearslong war with neighbouring Ukraine. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 02:12 AM IST

India on Monday appealed to BRICS member countries to focus on stabilising the global economy while opposing unfair trade practices during a virtual summit of the bloc. The meeting was called to discuss the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariff policies. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, who represented the Indian government at the meeting, also called for the protection of the global trading system based on an open, fair, and rules-based approach. The comments come at a time India has been levied a massive 50 percent tariff by the US.

What did Jaishankar say on the global economy?

Jaishankar said in the meeting: "Today, the focus is on stabilising the international economy and the world order." He added, "The international trading system is based on the foundational principles of open, fair, transparent, non-discriminatory, inclusive, equitable and a rules-based approach with special and differential treatment for developing countries. India strongly believes that this should be protected and nurtured." The foreign minister made the comments without directly mentioning Trump or the US.

'World needs approaches to promote sustainable trade'

In the meeting, Jaishankar also urged member countries to address the impact of conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia on the Global South and to back the reform of multilateralism. "“The world requires constructive and cooperative approaches to promote trade that is sustainable. Increasing barriers and complicating transactions will not help. Neither would the linking of trade measures to non-trade matters," the EAM said.

What is BRICS and which countries are its members?

Jaishankar's comments come at a time the Trump administration has levied tariffs on countries around the world. India faces a sweeping 50 percent tariff, partly for doing business with Russia amid its yearslong war with Ukraine. BRICS is an intergovernmental grouping of leading emerging economies. It is named after its original five member nations: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It has since expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia.

