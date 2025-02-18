He said Trump might put greater focus on QUAD – a diplomatic and military grouping that comprises India, the US, Japan, and Australia.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently reiterated India’s resolve to get permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which has time and again been obstructed by China.

“Whether it is a rule-based system or a multilateral organisation, China is taking the maximum advantage of it. We all agree on this. We also say that we should counter this, because the other option is even worse. But I am thinking what should we do,” Jaishankar, 70, said at an event organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in New Delhi.

China is one of the five permanent members of the UNSC while the others are France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Jaishankar, however, hinted that with US President Donald Trump’s tough stance against China, things could soon start to change.

He said Trump might put greater focus on QUAD – a diplomatic and military grouping that comprises India, the US, Japan, and Australia.

Besides, Jaishankar also said that under Trump’s presidency, there will be a huge change in global politics. “I am not saying whether it is good or bad...I am just guessing what is going to happen and I think something big is going to happen in the near future,” the minister said.

Jaishankar’s comments come just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Trump in the US and the two leaders announced plans for greater cooperation in the coming years.