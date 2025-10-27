FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Emraan Hashmi urges Muslim community to watch Haq, says he read the script keeping his religion in mind: 'I wanted to see...'

DNA TV Show: Who shot down US Navy helicopter, fighter jet in South China Sea?

DDA announces new flats for these categories, booking to be open from...; check prices, how to book, other details

Women's World Cup 2025: This star player replaces injured Pratika Rawal in India's squad ahead of semi-final vs Australia

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement at East Asia Summit: 'Right of defence against terrorism...'

Satish Shah didn't die due to kidney failure, Rajesh Kumar reveals his real cause of death: 'It was a sudden...'

From cab driver to owning multiple companies, this is how Money Singh fulfilled his American Dream, he now earns...

UK: 32-year-old man arrested after second incident of rape on Indian-origin women in weeks

Shashi Tharoor has special message for Shah Rukh Khan after watching Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'The sheer audacity of...'

Filmfare Awards 2025: When, where to watch star-studded show featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Emraan Hashmi urges Muslim community to watch Haq, says he read the script keeping his religion in mind: 'I wanted to see...'

Emraan Hashmi urges Muslim community to watch Haq co-starring Yami Gautam

DNA TV Show: Who shot down US Navy helicopter, fighter jet in South China Sea?

DNA TV Show: Who shot down US Navy helicopter, fighter jet in South China Sea?

DDA announces new flats for these categories, booking to be open from...; check prices, how to book, other details

DDA announces new flats for these categories, booking to be open from...; check

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement at East Asia Summit: 'Right of defence against terrorism...'

The minister's remarks came as part of India's national statement at the high-level forum, which brought together leaders from across the Indo-Pacific region. Jaishankar also highlighted that the world continues to witness conflicts with widespread repercussions, both near and far.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 10:21 PM IST

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement at East Asia Summit: 'Right of defence against terrorism...'
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called terrorism a "continuous and corrosive threat," urging the international community to adopt a zero-tolerance approach against it. Speaking at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, he asserted that "our right of defence against terrorism can never be compromised." "Terrorism poses a continuous and corrosive threat. The world must display zero tolerance; there is no room for ambivalence. Our right of defence against terrorism can never be compromised," said Jaishankar while addressing leaders at the summit.

The minister's remarks came as part of India's national statement at the high-level forum, which brought together leaders and representatives from across the Indo-Pacific region. Jaishankar also highlighted that the world continues to witness conflicts with widespread repercussions, both near and far, referring to Gaza and Ukraine. "We are also witnessing conflicts that have significant repercussions, near and far. Deep human suffering apart, they undermine food security, they threaten energy flows, and they disrupt trade," he said. "India, therefore, welcomes the Gaza peace plan. We also seek an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," he added.

Reaffirming India's commitment to ASEAN, Jaishankar emphasised the growing importance of the East Asia Summit in ensuring peace and stability. "India fully supports the activities of the EAS and its future directions. We recently hosted the EAS knowledge exchange workshop on energy efficiency policies and a conclave of higher educational institutions," he said. "Our commitment to furthering maritime cooperation remains strong, in line with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and our shared commitment to the 1982 UNCLOS. 2026 will be observed as the ASEAN-India year of maritime cooperation. Notably, more nations have joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative," Jaishankar noted.

Jaishakar also proposed to host the next EAS Maritime Heritage Festival in Gujarat at the ancient port of Lothal. "We wish to propose an EAS Maritime Heritage Festival to be held in the ancient port of Lothal in Gujarat. We also intend to host the 7th EAS Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation." The 20th East Asia Summit gathered leaders from 19 countries, including ASEAN members, India, the United States, China, Japan, and Australia, to discuss regional cooperation, economic stability, and global security challenges.

Marking the summit's 20th anniversary, leaders are reviewing the progress of EAS cooperation and reflecting on its achievements, focusing on strategic, political, and economic priorities to promote peace, stability, and prosperity across East Asia. This year's summit also features the Presidents of Brazil and South Africa as Guests of the ASEAN Chair, in recognition of their positions as the current Chairs of BRICS and the G20, respectively. Their participation underscores the growing engagement between ASEAN and other key global groupings. Later in the evening, Jaishankar will attend the gala dinner hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and First Lady Wan Azizah Wan Ismail for world leaders around 9 pm (local time). Alongside the East Asia Summit, Malaysia is hosting the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, the 3rd AZEC Leaders' Meeting, and the 5th RCEP Summit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shashi Tharoor has special message for Shah Rukh Khan after watching Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'The sheer audacity of...'
Shashi Tharoor has special message for SRK after watching Aryan's debut series
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu's message to Indian immigrants amid their huge fiscal contribution to US: 'Why stay where you are not...'
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu's message to Indian immigrants amid US...
Tata Group Rift: Ratan Tata's confidante Noshir Soonawala issues first statement: 'Hope the trustees of Tata Trusts...'
Tata Group Rift: Ratan Tata's confidante Noshir Soonawala issues first statement
India gives befitting reply to Pakistan in UN: 'Concept of Democracy alien to them,...areas illegally occupied...'
India gives befitting reply to Pakistan in UN: 'Concept of Democracy alien to...
Satish Shah didn't die due to kidney failure, Rajesh Kumar reveals his real cause of death: 'It was a sudden...'
Satish Shah didn't die due to kidney failure, his real cause of death was...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE