Extension of complete lockdown in Bihar? Notice regarding 16-day lockdown in August withdrawn

A notice regarding the extension of complete lockdown in Bihar was circulated on Wednesday, only to be withdrawn later.

According to the notice, tweeted by news agency ANI, the state government extended restrictions by another 16 days. The ongoing phase of lockdown was imposed for 15 days from July 16-31.

The notice issued by Bihar Home Department said there is an alarming surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the last three weeks. The government has examined the matter in detail and is convinced that the requirement for a lockdown is inevitable and urgent to contain the further spread of COVID-19, it said.

The guidelines issued exempted government offices and essential services.

Soon after, ANI said in a tweet the notice stands withdrawn.

"#Correction: This notice stands withdrawn. A meeting to decide on lockdown extension in Bihar to be held this evening. Error regretted," the agency said.

It did not elaborate further how the notice was circulated first and was immediately withdrawn.

Earlier, the state government had imposed a 15-day complete lockdown from July 16 to 31.

Bihar has reported 43,591 total COVID-19 cases while the death toll stands at 269. Out of 43,591 positive cases, 29,220 people have recovered while there are 14,101 active cases in the state.