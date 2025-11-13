Explosion heard near Delhi’s Radisson Hotel in Mahipalpur, police find nothing suspicious

In the aftermath of the blast near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, panic spread across the Mahipalpur area in the National Capital on Thursday morning after residents reported a loud explosion-like sound near the Radisson Hotel, prompting an immediate emergency response.



Officials from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said they received a distress call around 9:18 am and quickly sent three fire tenders to the spot.



According to sources, the alert was first raised by a woman who heard the noise and dialed the PCR helpline. Police and fire department teams rushed to the area and began a thorough inspection with assistance from bomb disposal and fire safety units.



The area was cordoned off, and security personnel carried out detailed checks around the hotel premises. However, officials later confirmed that no suspicious object or activity was detected.



During the inquiry, a security guard informed the police that the sound was likely caused by the bursting of a rear tyre of a DTC bus heading towards Dhaula Kuan, clarifying the source of the noise.

The incident occurred amid heightened security measures across the national capital and several states following the November 10 car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which killed nine people and injured several others.