Explosion inside car in Shopian, 3 jawans injured; IED blast suspected

(Image Source: IANS/Representative)

Three Army jawans were injured after an explosion was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, police said on Thursday. The explosion occurred inside a private vehicle after which the injured soldiers were hospitalised, they said. The nature of the blast have not been ascertained yet and are under investigation.

According to reports, the vehicle in which the blast took place was hired but how it happened is still under investigation. Security agencies fear that IEDs were already fitted inside the vehicle. However, there is also talk of grenade blast. Jammu and Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar, told news agency ANI, that the reason for the blast is being investigated.

Read | Amit Shah to review security situation in J&K on June 3 amid rise in targeted killings

Earlier on Wednesday, in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists shot a civilian near his house, in which he was injured. The injured was taken to the nearest Pulwama hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian. 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital. Nature & source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of blast being investigated & will be shared: IGP Kashmir June 2, 2022

High-level meet on security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. This will be the second such meeting in less than 15 days. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials of the Central government and union territory will participate in the meeting.

During this, the arrangements for Amarnath Yatra are also likely to be discussed.

Kashmiri Pandits on target

Terrorists are continuously targeting Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley for the last one month. On Tuesday, a female teacher, a resident of Samba district of Jammu region, was shot dead in Kulgam. On May 18, terrorists hurled a grenade at a liquor shop in Baramulla, killing one person.

On May 24, Saifullah Qadri, a policeman, was shot dead outside his residence in Srinagar. Whereas two days later a television artist Amrin Bhat was shot dead in Budgam. Earlier on May 12, Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat was assassinated.

(With Agency Inputs)