INDIA

Explosion in scooter outside BSF headquarters in Jalandhar, incident triggers panic

The Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar witnessed a shocking incident after an explosion was reported outside the facility, according to reports which also suggested that the explosion took place in a scooter triggering fire which caused panic at the site.

Explosion in scooter outside BSF headquarters in Jalandhar

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