Explosion in scooter outside BSF headquarters in Jalandhar, incident triggers panic

INDIA
The Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar witnessed a shocking incident after an explosion was reported outside the facility, according to reports which also suggested that the explosion took place in a scooter triggering fire which caused panic at the site.
The Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar witnessed a shocking incident after an explosion was reported outside the facility, according to reports which also suggested that the explosion took place in a scooter triggering fire which caused panic at the site.