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Explosion in scooter outside BSF headquarters in Jalandhar, incident triggers panic

The Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar witnessed a shocking incident after an explosion was reported outside the facility, according to reports which also suggested that the explosion took place in a scooter triggering fire which caused panic at the site.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 05, 2026, 10:36 PM IST

Explosion in scooter outside BSF headquarters in Jalandhar, incident triggers panic
Explosion in scooter outside BSF headquarters in Jalandhar
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The Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar witnessed a shocking incident after an explosion was reported outside the facility, according to reports which also suggested that the explosion took place in a scooter triggering fire which caused panic at the site.

 

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