Explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex, several injured

In a shocking news, two people have died and four others are injured in a blast that rocked Ludhiana court complex today. The blast took place inside a washroom on the third floor of the Ludhiana District Court Complex. Initial reports suggest that the explosion occurred after an LPG cylinder caught fire.

However, one of the eyewitnesses said that the blast is a handiwork of some anti-social elements. Police have reached the spot and investigations are underway. Police officials are yet to ascertain the actual cause of the blast.

A crowd gathered outside the court after a blast was heard in the area. A video from the spot shows fumes coming out of the six-storey building. The injured persons have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The blast that occurred at around 12 noon was quite powerful one as the walls of the washroom have been damaged and window panes smashed. The forensic team has also reached the blast spot and examining the area.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has informed that he would be visiting the blast site in Ludhiana and assured appropriate action.