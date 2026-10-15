Explosion at fire cracker factory in Varanasi, many feared trapped under debris

Explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Varanasi's Sarnath area collapsed a house, trapping several people, with NDRF and ATS leading rescue and investigation.

Six people are feared trapped after a massive explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The blast caused a building collapse on Thursday evening and also damaged a nearby house.

What happened

The explosion in Sarang Talab, under the Sarnath police station, occurred in an illegally operated firecracker factory within a residential building. The blast was severe, causing the building to collapse and affecting a neighbouring house. Raju Khan, the factory owner, has lived in the area for 25 years, and around six of his family members are believed to be trapped. Authorities noted that the factory stored large amounts of explosives without proper permits in a densely populated area.

Rescue operation

Police, fire brigade, and NDRF teams responded swiftly to an incident, initiating a major rescue operation for those trapped under debris. Injured individuals were extracted and transported to nearby hospitals. Rescue efforts continued into the evening, with teams exercising caution due to the presence of fireworks that posed a risk of further blasts. The area was controlled by police as a large crowd gathered at the site.

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Chief Minister orders action

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) is investigating a blast site, with forensic teams examining debris. Preliminary findings indicate unauthorised firecracker manufacturing in the house, prompting police to investigate the storage of explosives in a residential area.