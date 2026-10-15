FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ramayana: New trailer gives extended glimpses of Jatadhari Yash becoming ruthless Raavana, Ranbir's Ram battling mega monsters on rannbhoomi, fans react

Ramayana: New trailer gives extended glimpses of Yash, Ranbir, Sai

JKC Foundation Launches 'Brilliantly Dyslexic' to Support Individuals with Dyslexia from School to Work

JKC Foundation Launches 'Brilliantly Dyslexic' to Support Individuals with Dysle

Meet the Man Who Has Spent 26 Years Exposing Hidden Risks in Electronic Public Procurement

Meet the Man Who Has Spent 26 Years Exposing Hidden Risks in Electronic Public P

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits

Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess

Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white

Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Explosion at fire cracker factory in Varanasi, many feared trapped under debris

Explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Varanasi's Sarnath area collapsed a house, trapping several people, with NDRF and ATS leading rescue and investigation.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 07:00 PM IST

Explosion at fire cracker factory in Varanasi, many feared trapped under debris
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Six people are feared trapped after a massive explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The blast caused a building collapse on Thursday evening and also damaged a nearby house.

What happened

The explosion in Sarang Talab, under the Sarnath police station, occurred in an illegally operated firecracker factory within a residential building. The blast was severe, causing the building to collapse and affecting a neighbouring house. Raju Khan, the factory owner, has lived in the area for 25 years, and around six of his family members are believed to be trapped. Authorities noted that the factory stored large amounts of explosives without proper permits in a densely populated area.

Rescue operation

Police, fire brigade, and NDRF teams responded swiftly to an incident, initiating a major rescue operation for those trapped under debris. Injured individuals were extracted and transported to nearby hospitals. Rescue efforts continued into the evening, with teams exercising caution due to the presence of fireworks that posed a risk of further blasts. The area was controlled by police as a large crowd gathered at the site.

Also read: Imran Khan offered Rs 15 lakh to post against Modi govt? Know truth behind claim

Chief Minister orders action

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) is investigating a blast site, with forensic teams examining debris. Preliminary findings indicate unauthorised firecracker manufacturing in the house, prompting police to investigate the storage of explosives in a residential area.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sanju Samson sounds alarm on India's bowling crisis, makes huge admission on Jasprit Bumrah
Sanju Samson sounds alarm on India’s bowling crisis, makes Bumrah admission
Ramayana: New trailer gives extended glimpses of Jatadhari Yash becoming ruthless Raavana, Ranbir's Ram battling mega monsters on rannbhoomi, fans react
Ramayana: New trailer gives extended glimpses of Yash, Ranbir, Sai
JKC Foundation Launches 'Brilliantly Dyslexic' to Support Individuals with Dyslexia from School to Work
JKC Foundation Launches 'Brilliantly Dyslexic' to Support Individuals with Dysle
Meet the Man Who Has Spent 26 Years Exposing Hidden Risks in Electronic Public Procurement
Meet the Man Who Has Spent 26 Years Exposing Hidden Risks in Electronic Public P
Beyond Exits What Indian Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Global Scale
Beyond Exits What Indian Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Global Scale
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement