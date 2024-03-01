Twitter
Explosion at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe, at least four injured

Reports state that the explosion was due to a suspected cylinder blast and the injured have now been taken to the hospital.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Mar 01, 2024

Photo via ANI
At least four people were injured in a blast reported at Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram Cafe outlet in Whitefield on Friday, according to initial reports.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, confirmed the explosion.

Police teams and fire brigade teams rushed to the site and were seen analysing the after effects of the explosion.

Shattered glass and furniture were seen strewn on the floor of the cafe, which is a big draw among residents.

The area was secured by Police and Fire Brigade teams and the injured were hospitalised.

"We received a call of an explosion at the Rameshawaram cafe, we reached the spot, and analysed the situation," a Whitefield Fire Station official said.

Police have begun an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the blast.

The Rameshwaram Cafe is one of the popular hangouts and is usually extremely crowded during lunch hours. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

