Explore Dubai with IRCTC's special tour package, check details

Indian Railways is offering a new tour package to Dubai, providing passengers with the opportunity to explore this popular destination. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is providing the tour package, which includes accommodation, food, travel, and flight tickets for a 5-day and 4-night stay. The tour package will commence from March 11th to March 15th, giving passengers the chance to explore Dubai’s different sights and sounds.

Travelers can book the package by visiting the IRCTC website or the IRCTC office located in major railway stations. Passengers are required to provide a color scanned copy of their passport in JPEG format, valid for six months from the date of entry. Additionally, a PAN card, new passport size photographs, and Aadhaar may also be required.

The package fare will vary depending on the number of travelers. For a single person, the package fare will cost Rs. 101,800, while for two to three people, the fare will be Rs. 85,100. For a child with a bed, the fare is Rs. 84,400, and without a bed, it is Rs. 73,300.

However, some facilities will not be available under this package. The Railways will not provide any increase in airport tax or fuel surcharge, and only fixed food will be offered. The Railways will not provide any tips or personal expenses for the driver and guide.

Indian Railways has introduced various tour plans to take passengers to many special places, including from Goa to other beautiful destinations in the country. Now, the Railways is offering a special package to Dubai, fulfilling the dreams of passengers who have always wanted to visit this city. The tour package will provide travelers with an unforgettable experience of the beautiful city of Dubai.

