'Explicit and awkward': War of words between WB Guv and CM escalates, Dhankhar accuses Mamata of 'appeasing' minorities

The war of words between the West Bengal government the Raj Bhavan escalated further on Friday as Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "explicitly appeasing" the minority community in an 11-page strongly-worded letter.

The letter follows an "initial response" by Dhankhar to Mamata's letter on Thursday in which he reminded the chief minister of her "Constitutional obligations in relation to me." Mamata had accused him of "repeatedly interfering" in the functioning of her government and said he has forgotten that she is the "elected chief minister of a proud Indian state" whereas he is a nominated governor.

Referring to Banerjee's letter, Dhankhar said the chief minister's outburst is an alibi strategy to cover up "monumental failures" in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

"Your communication is part of the alibi strategy that emanates from a script that seeks to cover up monumental failures in these challenging times by a series of blunders," the governor said in the letter.

"Your appeasement of the minority community was so explicit and awkward on the Nizamuddin Markaz incident. This is most unfortunate and cannot be appreciated," he said. He was apparently referring to an event where Banerjee was asked to comment on the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital.

Dhankhar urged the chief minister "to shun politics and confrontational approach" as her conduct is only "compounding the miseries" of the people of the state.

The letter is in response to Mamata's accusation that Dhankhar was repeatedly interfering in the functioning of the state administration.

In a strongly worded five-page letter to the governor, which Mamata released to the public, she asked him to judge who has "crossed the limit of constitutional dharma and decency" between the two constitutional functionaries.

Banerjee said Dhankhar has forgotten that she is the "elected chief minister of a proud Indian state" whereas he is a nominated governor.

"You have to judge for yourself, whether your direct attacks on me, my ministers, officers, your tone, tenor and language, which in mildest words of extreme moderation, deserve to be characterized as parliamentary, your holding press conferences against the state government of which you are a governor, your repeated and consistent interference in the administration of my ministries make it clear as to who has flagrantly transgressed constitutional dharma," she wrote.

In his immediate response to Mamata, the governor wrote, "This response be taken as initial one and a thorough one will be imparted to you tomorrow with complete documentation so that people of the state, as you say, are made aware and come to know the series of acts of indignities and indiscretions heaped by you, your ministers on the Governor all through. Your constant refrain of governor being ‘nominated’ is lamentable and can be ascribed only to elementary ignorance of the Constitution."

Reminding Mamata of her oath as the chief minister as well the oath taken by him, he "spelt out" Articles 166 and 167 of the Constitution and Rules of Business 27 and 30 at the end of the letter.

"You will gather from all this that there has been an outrageous, flagrant disrespect of Constitutional prescriptions and Rules of Business at your end and that of your officials," he said.

"If I go by your response, I should be in “sleep mode”, totally non-functional, confined to Raj Bhavan and await the end of COVID 19 pandemic, so that you may spare time for interaction with the Constitutional head. This reading of the Constitution at your end or by your advisors is not shared by me and goes against the essence, letter and spirit of the Constitution," he wrote.