Explainer: What Supreme Court meant by farmers' protests could become replica of Tablighi Jamaat situation?

Last year, when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the Tablighi Jamaat case came into light.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 04:38 PM IST

Supreme Court on Thurday raised concerns over COVID-19 guidelines not being followed during the farmers' agitation taking place at Delhi borders. Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the Central farms laws for the past 42 days and are demanding repeal of the laws.

The Bench led by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, which also comprised Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian was hearing a plea filed by a Jammu-based lawyer Supriya Pandita, questioning the role of the Centre, the Delhi government and the Delhi Police for risking the health of millions of citizens by allowing the huge congregation. 

The Court issued notice to the Centre on the plea with an additional direction to apprise them about steps being taken to stop COVID spread at farmers protest sites. The Court had earlier issued notice to the Delhi government and Delhi police regarding the same.

The petitioner, Supriya Pandita has alleged that the Delhi police failed to arrest Nizamuddin Markaz chief Maulana Saad who organized the religious event resulting in a surge in the spread of coronavirus across the country

Meanwhile, farmers took out tractor rallies in different parts of the national Capital on Thursday. 

'Situation may arise like Tablighi Jamaat'

During the hearing of the case, Supreme Court asked the Centre whether COVID guidelines were being followed during the farmers' protests? Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the Central government replied in 'NO'.

In reply to this, the Chief Justice of Supreme Court SA Bobde said that if COVID guidelines were not being followed during farmers' protests then like last year, Delhi would face a similar Tablighi Jamaat kind of situation.

What is Tablighi Jamaat case?

Last year, when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the Tablighi Jamaat case came into light during that time. 

In March last year, hundreds of people had gathered in the Nizamuddin Markaj situated in Delhi and later on they went back to different states from where they had come. Many people who attended the Markaz were later found infected with the coronavirus and subsequently accused of breaking the COVID rules.

Farmers' protests enters 42nd day

Since the last 42 days the farmers are protesting against the agriculture laws passed by the Central government last year. Till now there has been seven rounds of talks between the government and the farmer unions. However, both sides have failed to reach a consensus. 

Farmers' unions are adamant on repealing the laws altogether, while the government wants to discuss the loopholes in the three agri laws. The next round of talks between the Centre and the protesting farmers will be held on January 8. 

In the sixth round of talks held on December 30, some consensus was reached to address the farmers' concerns about the increase in electricity rates and the penalty for burning stubble, but deadlock remained on two big issues. The farmers are demanding that legal guarantee be given for the minimum support price (MSP) and the three new agricultural laws be scrapped.

