Explainer: What early hospitalisation data indicates about the Omicron threat?

Several states are seeing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, with over 27,000 fresh cases of virus recorded from across the country on Sunday (January 2). The new Omicron variant, already detected in 23 states, is also spreading at an increased rate. 94 new cases were recorded in India over the past 24 hours taking the total Omicron caseload to 1,525.

The increasing detection of the new variant of concern has put the centre and states on high alert. The spread in India appears to be on the preliminary stages. However, several countries in the west, including South Africa where the variant of concern was first discovered, are already seen next waves of the pandemic powered by Omicron.

Preliminary data suggests that the severity of the infection Omicron causes appears to be milder than the dreaded Delta variants. But the variant’s increased ability to spread and infect people has still led to an increase in hospitalisations in several countries. Data from these countries has now started to come in.

Here’s what early indications from hospitalisation data from around the world indicate about the Omicron threat.

Hospitalisation analysis from the UK

An analysis has been published by the UK Health Security Agency of 5,28,176 Omicron cases and 5,73,012 Delta cases. It found out that the Omicron variant carries around one-third the risk of hospitalisation compared to the Delta variant. It was also found that patients requiring ventilator beds had also not gone up like the peaks of earlier pandemic waves. Vaccines were found to be working well. The UKHSA stated, “In this analysis, the risk of hospitalisation is lower for Omicron cases with symptomatic or asymptomatic infection after 2 and 3 doses of vaccine, with an 81% ... reduction in the risk of hospitalisation after 3 doses compared to unvaccinated Omicron cases.”

Hospitalisations in the US

The US has seen a record surge in cases of children getting hospitalised amid a rapid spread of Omicron. While this has concerned experts, the severity of the disease it is causing appears to be less. As per official data, the US has seen a 66% rise in hospitalisations for those in the age group of 0-17 during the week than ended on December 28. This was higher than the peak figure during the wave powered by the Delta variant. But despite the increase, it appears to be causing milder illness compared to the Delta variant in children as per preliminary data.

South Africa

In the country where the variant was first detected, a recent study suggests reduced risks of hospitalisation and severe disease in Omicron infected people compared to Delta. Comparing Omicron infections between October-November, 2021, and Delta cases between April-November, the scientists from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and major universities found out that the risk of hospital admission was roughly 80%. For those in the hospital, they found, the risk of severe disease was roughly 30% lower for those infected with Omicron compared with Delta.

What this indicates?

Neared home in Delhi, the data from the first day of 2022, compared with hospitalisation data from March 2021, a similar weaking of hospital admissions is seen. When the active cases were at a similar level at around 6,000 in March 2021, the number of patients on Oxygen beds was 1150. On January 1, Delhi had 82 cases on Oxygen beds. The ventilator numbers also suggest a decline from 145 in March 2021 to 5 in January 2022.

The early data on hospitalisations of the Omicron variant appears to be encouraging. However, there are concerns that the increased transmissibility could still put immense stress on healthcare facilities.

In order to gear up for any possible Omicron wave in the future, the centre recently issued an advisory to all states and UTs to start building makeshift hospitals and make teams for monitoring home isolation patients.