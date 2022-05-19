Explained: Why Supreme Court asked Varanasi court to not proceed with Gyanvapi hearing till May 20

Gyanvapi row: Both the Hindu and Muslim sides agreed to the SC proposal.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a Varanasi court not to conduct hearing of the Gyanvapi case till the top court hears the case on Friday, May 20. The order came on a day when the commission that had conducted a video survey to find out signs of a Hindu temple inside the mosque, submitted its final report to the Varanasi court.

Why did the Supreme Court order the Varanasi court not to go ahead with hearing?

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narashima was informed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain that the lead counsel for the Hindu petitioners, Hari Shankar Jain, was unwell and couldn't attend the hearing. He requested the court to hear the case on Friday.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, said he didn't want to oppose adjournment on account of the ill health of the opposing counsel. However, he said the Hindu side had filed several petitions, including one seeking demolition of a wall around the 'wazukhana', where a purported Shivling had reportedly been found. He said the opposing counsel must promise they would not proceed with their petitions in the lower court.

As the counsel for the Hindu petitioners agreed, the Supreme Court ordered the lower court to not go ahead with the hearing.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had asked the authorities to protect the area where the purported Shivling was found. It, however, said Muslims must not be stopped from offering namaz inside the mosque.

With inputs from PTI