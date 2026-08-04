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Explained: Why are DMK and TVK at loggerheads? Inside Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vijay's rivalry

Explained: Why are DMK and TVK at loggerheads?

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Explained: Why are DMK and TVK at loggerheads? Inside Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vijay's rivalry

The rivalry between the DMK and TVK began after Vijay entered politics and challenged the state's traditional parties.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 02:31 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Explained: Why are DMK and TVK at loggerheads? Inside Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vijay's rivalry
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The arrest of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged remarks involving actor Trisha is the latest chapter in the growing fight between the DMK and Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Over the past few years, the two parties have clashed over almost every major issue in Tamil Nadu. What started as political criticism has now become one of the state's biggest political rivalries.

How did the rivalry begin?

The rivalry began when actor Vijay entered politics and launched TVK. Before that, Tamil Nadu politics was mainly dominated by the DMK and AIADMK. Vijay's entry changed the political scene as he promised a new style of politics focused on transparency, jobs and youth.

His popularity, especially among young voters, quickly made TVK one of the biggest challengers to the DMK. Since then, both parties have been trying to prove they are the better choice for the people.

Why do the two parties keep clashing?

Since TVK came to power, the DMK has regularly criticised the government over issues such as the Cauvery water dispute, law and order, unemployment and governance.

TVK, on the other hand, has accused the DMK of playing politics instead of supporting public welfare. Leaders from both parties often target each other in speeches, press conferences and on social media.

How did Trisha become part of the controversy?

The latest row started during a DMK protest over the Cauvery water issue in Thanjavur.

While attacking the Vijay government, Udhayanidhi Stalin said the Chief Minister was more interested in filing cases against the DMK than solving the Cauvery issue. As people in the crowd shouted actor Trisha's name, Udhayanidhi made a double-meaning remark about "water" before saying he was talking about the Cauvery river.

The comment quickly went viral. TVK leaders called it insulting and misogynistic, while the BJP also criticised the remark. Complaints were filed with the police and the National Commission for Women.

Why was Udhayanidhi arrested?

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Udhayanidhi under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Harassment of Women Act and the Information Technology Act.

He was arrested from his Chennai home on Tuesday morning. His arrest led to protests by DMK workers, who blocked roads and raised slogans against the police.

What happens next?

The case has further increased tensions between the DMK and TVK. With both parties attacking each other over the issue, the political fight is expected to continue inside and outside the Assembly.

The latest controversy shows that the rivalry between Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vijay is no longer just about politics. Every major issue is now becoming part of the larger battle between the DMK and TVK as both parties compete for public support in Tamil Nadu.

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