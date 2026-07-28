Explained: Who is organising 'Gaadi March, Gandhi March', what they want and why

Citizens' initiative Team Bharat has announced 'Gaadi March, Gandhi March', seeking greater transparency and consumer choice for vehicle owners.

A peaceful road rally titled 'Gaadi March, Gandhi March' has been announced to raise concerns over the implementation of the government's ethanol blending fuel policy. The rally will be hold on July 31, 2026 in New Delhi from India Gate, passing by the residences of Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Nitin Gadkari, till outside Parliament Street.

Team Bharat said the event will focus exclusively on fuel and ethanol-related issues, and it will be conducted peacefully and in accordance with applicable permissions and traffic regulations. The participants are likely to carry messages including “Meri Gaadi, Mera Adhikar”, “Meri Bike, Meri Choice” and “Our Vehicles. Our Choice. Our Right.” They have been urged to maintain discipline, follow traffic rules and cooperate with authorities.

'Gaadi March, Gandhi March': Who is organising, why rally?

Citizens' initiative Team Bharat has announced 'Gaadi March, Gandhi March', seeking greater transparency and consumer choice for vehicle owners. The initiative has called for the availability of E10 petrol for vehicles designed to run on E10, a reduction in the price of E0 petrol, a 20 per cent discount on E20 fuel and the disclosure of documents related to the E20 policy. "Give people a real choice: E0 at every pump, E10 at every pump and E20 only after the government releases all docs; and all three at reasonable, transparent prices," said

Tehseen Poonawalla, founder of Team Bharat, said, "On July 31, we are doing a 'Gaadi March, Gandhi March'; Mahatma Gandhi did the Dandi March, we will do a march over petrol... The vehicle march will start from India Gate, then we will go to the offices of Hardeep Puri and Nitin Gadkari, then we will get off at Parliament...," he told PTI.

Poonawalla clarified that the rally is not against the ethanol policy, but against mandatory ethanol blending, especially E20. "We say, 80-90 pc vehicles on the road are E10 compliant; you can give E10 to them. We want the price of plain petrol to come down to Rs 90 per litre; there should be a 20 pc discount on E20, it should be sold at Rs 78 per litre. We want all the documents related to the E20 policy to be made public. Also, the vehicles which ran into problems with E20, find a solution for them," he said.

VIDEO | Delhi: Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp), founder of Team Bharat, informing on proposed 'Gaadi March, Gandhi March' on July 31, says, "On July 31, we are doing a 'Gaadi March, Gandhi March', Mahatma Gandhi did Dandi March, we will do a march over petrol... The vehicle march… pic.twitter.com/OeLfepNsmb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2026

E20 policy row

Meanwhile, the E20 petrol debate has intensified on social media, with claims that higher ethanol blends are damaging vehicles and hurting performance. Automakers and government testing agencies counter that E20-certified vehicles are designed and tested to run safely on the fuel, and blame isolated issues on fuel contamination or poor maintenance, not ethanol itself. The government continues to push higher ethanol blending to cut crude oil imports, reduce emissions, and boost domestic ethanol production from sugarcane and grain.