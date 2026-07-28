FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why More Working Professionals Are Choosing Meritshot to Reinvent Their Careers

Why More Working Professionals Are Choosing Meritshot to Reinvent Their Careers

6 Contact Lookup Software Options Worth Using in 2026

6 Contact Lookup Software Options Worth Using in 2026

How to Save Online Videos Without Installing Extra Software

How to Save Online Videos Without Installing Extra Software

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Explained: Who is organising 'Gaadi March, Gandhi March', what they want and why

Citizens' initiative Team Bharat has announced 'Gaadi March, Gandhi March', seeking greater transparency and consumer choice for vehicle owners.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 07:05 PM IST

Explained: Who is organising 'Gaadi March, Gandhi March', what they want and why
Explained: Who is organising 'Gaadi March, Gandhi March', what they want and why (Source: File photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A peaceful road rally titled 'Gaadi March, Gandhi March' has been announced to raise concerns over the implementation of the government's ethanol blending fuel policy. The rally will be hold on July 31, 2026 in New Delhi from India Gate, passing by the residences of Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Nitin Gadkari, till outside Parliament Street.  

Team Bharat said the event will focus exclusively on fuel and ethanol-related issues, and it will be conducted peacefully and in accordance with applicable permissions and traffic regulations. The participants are likely to carry messages including “Meri Gaadi, Mera Adhikar”, “Meri Bike, Meri Choice” and “Our Vehicles. Our Choice. Our Right.”  They have been urged to maintain discipline, follow traffic rules and cooperate with authorities. 

'Gaadi March, Gandhi March': Who is organising, why rally?

Citizens' initiative Team Bharat has announced 'Gaadi March, Gandhi March', seeking greater transparency and consumer choice for vehicle owners. The initiative has called for the availability of E10 petrol for vehicles designed to run on E10, a reduction in the price of E0 petrol, a 20 per cent discount on E20 fuel and the disclosure of documents related to the E20 policy. "Give people a real choice: E0 at every pump, E10 at every pump and E20 only after the government releases all docs; and all three at reasonable, transparent prices," said

Tehseen Poonawalla, founder of Team Bharat, said, "On July 31, we are doing a 'Gaadi March, Gandhi March'; Mahatma Gandhi did the Dandi March, we will do a march over petrol... The vehicle march will start from India Gate, then we will go to the offices of Hardeep Puri and Nitin Gadkari, then we will get off at Parliament...," he told PTI.

Poonawalla clarified that the rally is not against the ethanol policy, but against mandatory ethanol blending, especially E20. "We say, 80-90 pc vehicles on the road are E10 compliant; you can give E10 to them. We want the price of plain petrol to come down to Rs 90 per litre; there should be a 20 pc discount on E20, it should be sold at Rs 78 per litre. We want all the documents related to the E20 policy to be made public. Also, the vehicles which ran into problems with E20, find a solution for them," he said.

E20 policy row

Meanwhile, the E20 petrol debate has intensified on social media, with claims that higher ethanol blends are damaging vehicles and hurting performance. Automakers and government testing agencies counter that E20-certified vehicles are designed and tested to run safely on the fuel, and blame isolated issues on fuel contamination or poor maintenance, not ethanol itself. The government continues to push higher ethanol blending to cut crude oil imports, reduce emissions, and boost domestic ethanol production from sugarcane and grain.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why More Working Professionals Are Choosing Meritshot to Reinvent Their Careers
Why More Working Professionals Are Choosing Meritshot to Reinvent Their Careers
6 Contact Lookup Software Options Worth Using in 2026
6 Contact Lookup Software Options Worth Using in 2026
How to Save Online Videos Without Installing Extra Software
How to Save Online Videos Without Installing Extra Software
Sunny Deol makes big statement on religious divide at Batwara 1947 trailer launch: 'It will end only when...'
Sunny Deol talks about religious divide at Batwara 1947 trailer launch
Did Prahlad Joshi defend Bilkis Bano's rapists? Rahul Gandhi's explosive allegation explained
Did Prahlad Joshi defend Bilkis Bano's rapists? Rahul's allegation explained
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement