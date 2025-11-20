FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Explained: Know all about the Rs 252 crore drug case Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is summoned in

Influencer Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, has been asked to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell's Ghatkopar unit tomorrow at 10 AM for questioning, according to Mumbai Police.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 02:23 PM IST

Explained: Know all about the Rs 252 crore drug case Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is summoned in
Orhan Awatramani, the socialite and influencer popularly known as Orry, will be questioned in a Rs 252 crore drugs case - that was busted after a massive investigation launched in 2022. Orry has been summoned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) for questioning at 10 am on Thursday, according to Mumbai Police.

What is Rs 252 crore drug case?

Back in March 2024, Mumbai Police found a mephedrone-manufacturing facility on a farm in Maharashtra’s Sangli, and seized 126.14 kg of MD (mephedrone) worth approximately Rs 252 crore. The facility was allegedly controlled by wanted drug trafficker Salim Dola and his son Taher, with raw materials supplied through a Surat-based associate. Further investigation revealed that it was part of a larger network in which luxury cars were involved to avoid suspicion, and profits were channelled through hawala routes. The case followed the uncovering of a factory bust after the multiple arrests in August 2022 linked to the matter. 

How is Orry's name involved in drug case?

Following the deportation and arrest of Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, an alleged drug trafficker and aide of fugitive gangster Salim Dola, Orry's name came out after Shaikh made a series of explosive claims. In a remand application, the anti-drug body told the Mumbai court that Shaikh had organised parties in Dubai and Mumbai, in which several celebrities and public figures were in attendance, including influencer Orry. However, the police have said that these claims are still under verification, and the investigation remains at an early stage.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Orry has landed himself in legal trouble. He was among several individuals named in an FIR lodged on March 15 by Katra police for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra. Meanwhile, Orry’s interrogation in the drug case is expected to be the first step in determining whether the celebrity-studded names mentioned during Shaikh’s interrogation have any connection to the narcotics operations. 

