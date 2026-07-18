Explained: How the new US student visa rule affects Indian students

How does the new visa policy of the United States affect Indian students? Take a look at how the flexible stay policy has been abolished and what steps the Indian government has taken for lakhs of Indian students.

US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has formalised a new immigration regulation that implements a change in the stay policy for students, journalists, among others. This change, which is expected to affect many Indian students and professionals, has triggered curiosity among them regarding their academic and career aspirations in the United States.

What has changed?

Earlier, F-1 visa holders could stay in the US for the entire duration of their academic programme, but now most students will now receive an initial stay of up to four years. For those who have enrolled in programme like a PhD will now have to apply for an extension or leave the country and seek re-entry.

As Indian students go to the US in huge numbers, the new policy is bound to affect the Indian families who are planning for higher education abroad.

As per a release published in the Federal Register by the US Department of Homeland Security, the new policy framework will completely abolish the previous 'duration of status' system.

How did India react to new policy by the US?

While addressing a press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal affirmed that India is in contact with the American government and said, ''We've seen some reports regarding the visa rules. Visa rules, visa functions, and immigration matters are sovereign functions of any state.''

''But having said that, let me tell you that as and when there are issues of difficulties, which are brought to our attention, in regard to genuine travellers, students, among others, who seek support from the US, we take up those issues with the US side so as to minimise the difficulties that our people face, '' he added.

Jaiswal had previously disclosed that round 330,000 Indian students were enrolled in American academic institutions during the 2023-24 year.