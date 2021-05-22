Experts say COVID-19 third wave more dangerous for children - how prepared is India?

Even as India battles against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts are cautioning that a third wave of the virus is likely to hit the country later this year. They have categorically warned that children would be affected by the third wave more than adults.

Unlike the first wave, the second wave of COVID-19 is affecting children more and many are coming up with symptoms such as fever, cold, dry cough, diarrhoea, vomiting, fatigue, body rashes, among other flu symptoms, while a few other children also have breathing difficulties.

The third wave of COVID-19 is likely to affect children more severely. Health experts warn parents to take extra precautions and look out for post-COVID-19 complications in children for early intervention.

Notably, the experts say that the B.1.617 variant is behind the severe second wave of COVID-19 in India, which has affected more children than in the first wave. Health experts have warned that the third wave will likely affect children as Singapore has already reported.

Preparations

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for the collection of data on the transmission of COVID-19 among youth and children in each district of 10 states.

The Delhi government has formed a special task force to protect children in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that if the third wave of the COVID-19 emerges, his government is prepared in advance to fight it.

Karnataka has announced several measures for COVID-19 management among children. While paediatric COVID care centres will be set up in all districts, rehabilitation centres will be set up for orphans.

BMC has planned to set up a paediatric COVID care facility in Mumbai and a crèche network for children whose parents are in hospital for COVID-19 treatment.