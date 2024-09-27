Twitter
India

Experience Manavta Mahotsav this weekend; a unique celebration of spirituality and humanity

Manavta Mahotsav, the 54th birth celebration of spiritual leader Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb, will be celebrated with a soul-stirring mantra sadhana and the launch of a ground-breaking animal healthcare initiative.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Sep 27, 2024

Experience Manavta Mahotsav this weekend; a unique celebration of spirituality and humanity
Mumbai is about to witness one of the biggest spiritual events of the year at Paramdham Sadhana Sankul on 29th September, 2024. Manavta Mahotsav marks the 54th birth occasion of Jain spiritual leader Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb. This occasion is celebrated with an extraordinary mantra sadhana that takes place just once in the year along with the launch of humanitarian projects which impact the society in a profound way.

Param Gurudev is a mantra siddhi sadhak of Shree Uvasaggaharam Stotra, a powerful mantra dedicated to the 23rd Jain Tirthankar, Parmatma Parshwanath. He had never heard or read it in his entire life, until a fragile moment arrived when he stood face to face with death. He had suddenly experienced severe fever and vomited 80% of his blood, and doctors had declared that he had just 5 more minutes to live. At such a time, while he was reciting the Namaskar Mantra to peacefully embrace death, he suddenly began chanting the words of another mantra which was completely unknown to him. The energy of this mantra helped him fight back death, leaving even doctors astonished. And this was Shree Uvasaggaharam Mantra. Since then, he has mastered this mantra with intense meditative sadhana.

Param Gurudev conducts a special mantra sadhana of this mantra every year on the occasion of Manavta Mahotsav. Millions of people across the world have experienced how the energy of this mantra sadhana has saved them from the most challenging of situations, problems and difficulties. Those wishing to participate can attend in person on 29th September 9.00 am onwards at Paramdham Sadhana Sankul, off Mumbai-Nashik highway, Kalyan. Event registration and entry is free, and the event can also be viewed LIVE on www.youtube.com/ParasdhamTV. Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb is the founder of Parasdham, a social-religious organisation with humanitarian and social initiatives across 100 centres globally.

Along with the mantra sadhana, Manavta Mahotsav will also witness the launch of a mega humanitarian initiative – ‘Always Care’ Animal Care Centre. The centre is a state-of-the-art animal healthcare facility designed to treat injured, diseased and disabled stray animals and birds. The medical facility aims to provide animal health infrastructure in a rural vicinity that has almost zero access to stray animal healthcare.

This Always Care Centre will be equipped with Emergency Wards, Intensive Care Unit, Operation Theatre, physiotherapy unit, hygiene facilities, care facility, and much more. The centre is designed to treat injured animals, make them physically and mentally fit to be released once again into their natural habitats, and be a lifelong care sanctuary for rescued animals with irreversible disabilities and diseases. Distinguished personalities, political leaders and renowned businessmen will be a part of the launch event.

A special awards ceremony of the prestigious Param Awards will be conducted on this day, honouring the contribution of distinguished humanitarians and philanthropists contributing significantly to social welfare.

Along with the event, there is also an exclusive ‘Karma’ exhibition taking place at Paramdham. The exhibition is a unique blend of art, science and culture. It has been built by over 150 native artists from across India over 1,00,000+ man hours. Spanning across a massive 50,000 sq. ft, the exhibition uses new age artificial intelligence, projection mapping, gamification, interactive science exhibits, and much more to throw light on how different kinds of karma impact our life, and how can we bring a transformation in our destiny. The exhibition is open for visitors from Monday to Sunday 10am8pm and entry and registration is free for all.

