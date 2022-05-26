‘Expel Rajnath Singh if you don’t believe in parivarwad’: TRS hits back at PM Modi after attack on KCR

File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his public rally in Hyderabad today, launched a slew of attacks at the Telangana Rashtra Samiti and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, calling them out for indulging in dynasty politics and parivarwad in the state.

During the political rally, PM Modi had said that the country’s youth are not getting a chance to enter politics and make a change in the society because of dynastic politics. KCR’s party in Telangana hit back at PM Modi, saying that he is “speaking like a BJP leader, and not the prime minister of the country.”

KCR's party spokesperson Krishank Manne responded to the allegations of dynastic politics and said that BJP should expel Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his son if they don’t believe in parivarwad, also hitting out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah.

While speaking to NDTV, Manne said, “PM only spoke about parivarwad. If that is the case, then who is Jay Shah (Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son) to lead the cricket of India? They should expel Rajnath Singh and his son also if they do not believe in parivarwad. Speak about Telangana?”

Hitting out at PM Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that there have been “enough speeches”, as the economy and state of the country are getting worse every day. He made these remarks while speaking to reporters after a meeting with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

While speaking to the reporters, KCR said, “There has been enough bhaashanbaazi (speeches) and promises but the situation in the country has been getting worse. The economy is suffering. Farmers, Dalits, and tribals are unhappy.”

Earlier today, PM Modi had attacked TRS and said, “PM Modi said in Telangana, “Due to political dynasties, the youth, and talents of the country do not even get an opportunity to enter politics. Parivarwad crushes every dream of such youth and closes every door for them. Therefore, freedom from dynasties, freedom from family parties is also a resolution for the India of the 21st century."

READ | ‘Parivarwadi parties crush dreams of youth’: PM Modi slams ‘superstitious’ KCR in Telangana