Expected from 'autocratic' government, says Mehbooba Mufti on PSA

After the authorities on Thursday slapped former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti along with three other politicians, the PDP chief slammed the BJP government saying that decision is expected from a 'autocratic' regime.

"Ms Mufti received a PSA order sometime back. Slapping the draconian PSA on 2 ex-J&K CMs is expected from an autocratic regime that books 9 year olds for 'seditious remarks'. Question is how much longer will we act as bystanders as they desecrate what this nation stands for," said a tweet from Mufti's official account. It may be noted that Mufti's Twitter account is currently operated by her daughter Iltija since her detention last year.

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Territory administration slapped stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah and two other politicians from National Conference and PDP.

Their six-month preventive custody was ending on Thursday. They were put under detention following the abrogation of Article 370.

A magistrate accompanied by police served the order to Mufti at the bungalow where she has been detained, officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

Expressing solidarity with Mufti, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram too condemned the Modi government for slapping PSA on Omar and Mufti.

In a series of tweets on Friday early morning, Chidambaram said that he was 'devastated' by the 'cruel invocation' of PSA against the leaders.

"Shocked and devastated by the cruel invocation of the Public Safety Act against Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others," said one tweet. In another tweet, he said "PM says that protests will lead to anarchy and laws passed by Parliament and legislatures must be obeyed. He has forgotten history and the inspiring examples of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela."

"Unjust laws must be opposed through peaceful resistance and civil disobedience. That is satyagraha," concluded the last tweet.

Under PSA, both Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti can be kept in jail for three months without trial.

Both the leaders have been under preventive custody for the last six months after the BJP-led government at the Centre on August 5 decided to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.