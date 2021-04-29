Exit Polls: Mamta likely to retain West Bengal, BJP set to win in Assam again

New Delhi: The last phase of voting in West Bengal concluded on Thursday. In the last phase, till 5 pm, 76 percent voting was recorded. On May 2, votes will be counted in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, and West Bengal. Whose government will be formed in these 4 states and one union territory? Will there be a 'Modi wave' in West Bengal or will 'Didi' once again win the battle?

West Bengal

According to Republic-CNX, there seems to be tough competition in Bengal. The BJP is getting 138 to 148 seats while TMC is estimated to get 126 to 136 seats. At the same time, Congress will get only 6 to 9 seats, while others are going to win 1 to 3 seats.

Notably, in the year 2016, TMC had won 211 out of 294 seats in West Bengal and Congress had captured 76 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party had won only 3 seats. Apart from this, others won on 4 seats. However, the picture is different this year. The Modi wave was clearly seen in the election campaigns. In such a situation, it would not be wrong to say that the BJP is in a position to give a tough fight this time in Bengal.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson has said that people in West Bengal are again trusting 'didi;. Outsider BJP will not get a chance to occupy the state. He said that BJP neither presented the face of CM nor did any kind of work. People are happy with Didi's work and know that she will complete the development of Bengal.

Assam

According to the exit poll of Aaj Tak-Axis, BJP is seen forming a government in Assam. Talking about the 2016 election results, the Assam Assembly has 126 seats and here in the last election, BJP-led NDA won 86 seats while Congress-led UPA captured 26 seats. AIUDF had won 13 seats.