Exit Poll 2022 LIVE Updates: From UP to Punjab – Check seats, vote share predictions

After a month-long election process, voting for all five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur has ended. Zee News has conducted the biggest state-wide opinion poll, which clearly states details about vote share, seat predictions of the Assembly elections 2022. The AAP appears to be clear favourite in Punjab while Manipur could be headed by BJP. Zee News Exit Poll result for Uttarakhand showed Congress on the winning side.

Here are all the details about Zee News Exit Poll 2022:

Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll 2022

Total Number of seats - 403

BJP+ - 223- 248

SP+ - 138-157

BSP - 5-11

CONG - 4-9

OTHERS - 3-5

Vote Share (in per cent)

BJP+ - 39

SP+ - 34

BSP - 13

Congress - 6

Others - 8

Punjab Exit Poll 2022

Total number of seats - 117

CONG 26-33

SAD+ 24-32

AAP 52-61

BJP+ 3-7

OTHERS 1-2

Vote share (in per cent)

CONGRESS - 25

SAD+ - 24

AAP - 39

BJP+ - 6

OTHERS – 6

Uttarakhand Exit Poll 2022

Total number of seats - 70

BJP -26-30

CONG - 35-40

BSP - 2-3

OTH - 1-3

Vote share (in per cent)

BJP - 35

CONG - 39

AAP - 9

BSP - 8

OTH - 9

Goa Exit Poll 2022

Total number of seats

BJP - 13-18

CONG+ -14-19

MGP+ - 2-5

AAP - 1-3

OTH - 1-3

Voter share (in per cent)

BJP - 31

CONG+ - 33

MGP+ - 12

AAP - 12

OTH – 12

Manipur Exit Poll 2022

Total number of seats - 60

BJP - 32-38

CONG+ - 12- 17

NPF - 3-5

NPP - 2-4

OTH - 2-5

Vote share (in per cent)

BJP - 39

CONG+ - 30

NPF - 09

NPP - 06

OTH – 16

The five-state Assembly Elections 2022 have now concluded. The counting and results for all five states are slated to come on Thursday (March 10)