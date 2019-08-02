Exit Naxalism, enter Indian ethos in battle over Delhi University syllabus

The left versus right battle over syllabus at the varsity has seen references to violent Leftism removed.

The political battle for control over syllabus continued at Delhi University has now seen the removal of a unit on Naxalism and changes made to the way the history of the Left movement in India is to be taught.

The removal of a 2011 article by sociologist Nandini Sundar, titled 'At war with Oneself: Constructing Naxalism as India's Biggest Security Threat', had been removed after objections raised at an Academic Council meeting on July 16, The Times of India has reported.

Academic Council member Sunil Sharma, who is a part of the right-leaning National Democratic Teachers' Front (NDTF) had reportedly said at the meeting, "In the political science syllabus, Naxalism has been shown as a social movement despite the government banning all Maoist organisations. It is urban Naxals like Nandini Sundar who put this in the syllabus to sully the minds of young students. It is not a social movement, but a violent and bloody movement."

The controversy over changes to the Delhi University syllabus has been going on since July 11, when NDTF members had raised objections to what they termed 'Leftist' content. They have also been pushing for a handful of India-centric units in a number of humanities courses.

For instance, the push for changes has seen the BA History (Honours) paper on 'Left Movement; Peasants' and Workers' Movements' split into two different units - 'The Indian Left' and 'Peasants' and Workers' Movements'.

The Times of India report also said that the NDTF has also managed to push the History department to include 'India of India during Ancient Times' and 'Nation Building in India' as core papers to counter the "lack of Indian ethos".

The NDTF push also saw some changes to the syllabus of the English department. It has changed the 'Literature and Caste' paper from core to optional, and removed references to the Puranas in the 'Interrogating Queerness' paper on the grounds that it was hurting religious sentiments.

However, none of these changes are final for now. The changes in syllabi of the different departments have been submitted to the Executive Council of Delhi University. The proposals are set to be examined by an oversight committee in the coming week.